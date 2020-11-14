25 YEARS AGO
The Association of Citadel Men has named U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer, Monticello, its Man of the Year for 1995. Rep. Buyer is a 1980 graduate of The Citadel and a 1983 graduate of Valparaiso University Law School. The association’s Man of the Year award is presented to an alumnus who has demonstrated a signification contribution to The Citadel. Buyer was chosen for his defense of The Citadel in Congress, including a successful effort to win the House National Security committee’s approval of an addendum to the Defense Authorization Act which permits The Citadel to receive an active duty Commandant of Cadets.
50 YEARS AGO
Robert Garwood, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Deane Garwood, soloed on his 16th birthday in a 150 Cessna airplane. Mr. Garwood invited everyone to the Monon Lunch and Recreation Center for pizza to celebrate.