25 Years Ago
Eleven-letter winner Nikki Wright joined Blanket Award (at least six letters) winners Brandon Haselby, Travis Rothrock, Lee Boyer, Josh Slavens, Greta Hickman, Pat Altman and Amanda Reeser as the most recent inductees into the Twin Lakes Hall of Fame.
50 Years Ago
Harold Hunt, Idaville, produced the White County Championship corn yield of 158.8 bushels per acre. Second place yield of 143.3 bushels per acre was produced by Randall Gorksi of Monticello. Rick Hunt, Idaville, produced the Junior Championship yield of 157.5 bushels per acre. Champions will be recognized at the Indiana Crop Improvement Banquet on Thursday.