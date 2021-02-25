25 Years Ago
Winners of the recent Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest have been announced, with nine local youths capturing honors. Ashley Canen, Abbey Westfall, Kristie Canen, Jennifer Taulman, Adam Hill, Andy Crimmins, Nathan Taulman, Chris Johnson and Matthew Banes all captured first place in their respective divisions.
50 Years Ago
Curtis Grigsby, an Idaville native, was chosen by the Logansport Civic Players for the male lead in the play, “The Dark at the Top of the Stairs.” He had the lead roles in both his junior and senior plays at Idaville High School.