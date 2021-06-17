LEGO League – June 21, 3:30 p.m.: LEGO league is a bi-weekly event in which children can come be creative and build with LEGOs. Their project will be on display until our next meeting, and then the fun begins again!
Fiber Arts Group – June 21, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
POP Club – June 22, 5 p.m.: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for FREE POP bucks — $2 to spend at the market each time you visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Morning Storytime: Birds and Bugs – June 23, 10 a.m.:- We are going to learn all about our bird and bug friends. We will go on an expedition to the butterfly garden to see what kind of butterflies we have. Make a Mason Bee House to invite the non-scary, very important mason bees to your own yard. Plus lots of fun stories and fingerplays and more! We will meet on the Patio unless it rains.
Garden Club — June 24, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be dog friendly as well! Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Genealogy 101: Finding Your Roots — June 24, 10 a.m.: Would you like to receive one-on-one help with researching your ancestors? Join us at the library to learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition and the new Family Search website. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Magician Perry Warren Performance — June 25, 3 p.m.: Join us for a special performance of “Magical Tails” by Indiana’s own Perry Warren! Join us for a waggin’ good time!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in June, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.