25 Years Ago
Valentine’s Day is a time for sweethearts. The sweetest couple in White County could just be Ernest and Edna VanVoorst. They have been married 76 years. You might say they met by accident. Edna Nalley. 17, was from rural Lafayette. One day she was visiting her sister who lived near Monticello. A man had driven his car into a ditch outside her sister’s house. Everyone hurried out to see what the excitement was about. Ernest, 18, was passing by the scene. He stopped to look, too. What he saw was Edna, there in the crowd. Soon afterwards he attended a box social and purchased the lunch that Edna had prepared. They ate together and talked. Cupid had shot his arrow.