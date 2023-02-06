For the week that includes Jan. 31
25 years Ago
The Roosevelt Middle School Wrestlers were at it again Thursday night; winners of 10-of-15 matches against Rensselaer, all by pin. Winners for the young Indians were Shane Rentfrow, Billy Hughes, Eric Cripe, Aaron VanDoren, Bret Eslinger, Landon Duff, Chris McWhirter, Allen Hardesty, and Dusten Inman, who wrestled twice, winning both by pin.
50 Years Ago
In it’s final regular match of the year, Coach Storm’s Twin Lakes wrestling team edged Valparaiso, 32-30, last night at the local high school gym to close with a season slate of five wins against nine losses.
For the week that includes Feb. 7
25 Years Ago
Twin Lakes High School’s Varsity cheerleaders are visiting the Magic Kingdom today, with hopes of creating a little magic of their own Sunday.
50 Years Ago
Bob Downey, a 1:41.1 breaststroker, has qualified for his Superstroke suit, but it will not arrive in time for Sectional competition. Another Indian who will be in the Sectional breaststroke event with Downey is Doug Spaulding, whose season best is 1:15.2.