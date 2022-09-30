Pop-Up Crafts in the Children’s Room – Oct. 17 – 22 - Fall break is happening for the Twin Lakes kiddos. We will have craft supplies available all week in the Children's Room for you to make a masterpiece! Stop by, say hello, and grab a kit to go or sit at your library and craft away!

LEGO League – Oct. 17 - 3:30 p.m. - LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.

