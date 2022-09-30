Pop-Up Crafts in the Children’s Room – Oct. 17 – 22 - Fall break is happening for the Twin Lakes kiddos. We will have craft supplies available all week in the Children's Room for you to make a masterpiece! Stop by, say hello, and grab a kit to go or sit at your library and craft away!
LEGO League – Oct. 17 - 3:30 p.m. - LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Toddler and Baby Storytime – Oct. 19 - 10 a.m. - We will have a lovely time of songs, fingerplays, and of course, stories with our littlest patrons! It's a great time for parents and caregivers to connect and get ideas for at home! Shapes, colors, and more this fall!
Medicare 101 Program – Oct. 19 - 6 p.m. - Do you have questions on what Medicare covers, cost, when and where to apply, and options? What to do if you are still working? Come attend this free educational presentation on Medicare. Join us as Clifford Havens from LifeSmart Senior Services covers all your questions on Medicare.
Reverse Tie Dye Tote Bags (Teen Craft) – Oct. 22 - 2:30 p.m. - Turn a normal tote bag into a fashion statement! Perfect for Halloween!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665