The new Roblox Club will meet online every other week starting Jan 22 from 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. For more info or to register please call (574) 965-2382 or email dgreen@delphilibrary.org.
Jan. 25 at 5:30 — Graphic Novel Book Club: We will be discussing, “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey via Zoom. To register call (765) 564-2929 or email joe@delphilibrary.org.
The library will continue curbside-only service while the county remains in the red or orange advisory levels. All library materials are available for check-out via curbside including board games, instruments and technology. Copies, prints, and faxes can be completed curbside as well.
The Delphi Public Library has laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout.