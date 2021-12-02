P.J. Story Time: All aboard! Join us at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Dec. 13 in a magical adventure as we read, “The Polar Express.” Children are invited to wear their pajamas. They may bring their stuffed animals and blankets. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up. Storytimes are limited to 10 people, and space is first-come, first-served.
Santa at the Cabin: Come and see Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at our quaint cabin! Grab a take and make cocoa with all the trimmings and a craft kit! Masks are required in the building for everyone age 3 and up.
Contact the library at 574-965-2382 or dplibrary@delphilibrary.org for more event information.