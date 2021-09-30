"The Basics of DNA Testing for Ancestry" will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct 7, hosted at our Main Library in Delphi.
Guest speaker will be Robert Sliwinski MS, a biologist and genetic genealogist, will present the program. He will discuss the various types of DNA used in testing and their origins, the current DNA tests available, and what can be expected from the process.
Contact bnfechtman@delphilibrary.org for more information.
##
Delphi native Jo Ann Daly Carr will share the home-front stories of eight women and their experiences during the Civil War as revealed in her book Such Anxious Hours: Wisconsin Women's Voices from the Civil War.
It will be 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8 hosted at the main library in Delphi.
Personally autographed copies of Jo Ann's book will be available for sale after her book talk.
Contact pkapraun@delphilibrary.org for more information