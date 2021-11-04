The Gratitude Challenge: You and yours are invited to take the Gratitude Challenge for the month of November.
Anytime starting now, stop by to pick up your packets. Choose one of the two gratitude sheet options and fill out your daily gratitudes for November.
Submit your completed forms by Monday, Dec. 6, for a chance to win your very own gratitude journal.
The gratitude packets can be used as individual worksheets or as a family/group activity sheet.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Contact the library at 574-965-2382 for more event information.