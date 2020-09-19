Banned Books Week is beginning early this year due to reduced hours. Anyone who checks out a banned book will be entered to win one of three prizes.
Those who check out E-books, audiobooks and purchase books are eligible to win prizes as well. Visit the library for a raffle ticket or send us information about the book through our online form.
Storytime in the Park at Riley Park will be every Thursday at 11 a.m. in the picnic shelter. Stories, songs, and fun will be offered. Please adhere to social distancing guidlines.
Movie Night will be 6 p.m. Sept. 26. The film will be shown at the Delphi Public Library parking lot. Make sure to bring a chair and a blanket! Register to reserve your spot! Information about the film is on the library’s website.
Curbside pickup is still available on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-6 p.m. We are open on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call 574-965-2382 or visit delphilibrary.org and click on “Calendar” for information about library events and to register for classes.