Partial service hours start this month at the Northwest Carroll Library in Yeoman.
Our hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays.
In order to implement social distancing rules safely, no more than three visitors will be allowed in the building at any one time. Each patron’s visit is limited to 30 minutes. Curbside service of materials and documents continues for those who prefer that method of service during normal operating hours.
Banned Books Week ends this week. Anyone who checks out a banned book will be entered to win one of three prizes. Those who check out e-books, audio books, and purchase books are eligible to win prizes as well. Visit the library for a raffle ticket or send us information about the book through our online form.
Story Time in the Park at Riley Park will be 11 a.m. every Thursday in the picnic shelter. Stories, songs and fun will be offered. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Movie Night will be 6 p.m. Oct. 10. The film will be shown at the Delphi Public Library parking lot. Make sure to bring a chair and a blanket. Register to reserve your spot. Information about the film is on the library’s website.
Call 574-965-2382 or visit delphilibrary.org and click on “Calendar” for information about library events and to register for programs.