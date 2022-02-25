LEGO League: LEGO League, slated for 3:30 p.m. March 7, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. March 7 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: Children’s Storytime, set for 10 a.m. March 8, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “Q”!
STEM Club: STEM Club invites kids grades K-5 to at 3 p.m. March 8 to use their imagination and creativity to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Teen Program: Teens, join us at 3 p.m. March 9 for crafts and fun with friends! Today well be crafting and making DIY clipboards! Bring Friends :)
Library Concert: Join us at 6 p.m. March 11 at the North Window for a music filled evening! Friction Farm is Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay. The modern folk duo combines storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes and quirky observations.
LEGO League: LEGO League, set for 10 a.m. March 12, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in March, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.