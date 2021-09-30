Teen Thursday: Movie Night! – Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.: Let’s hang out and watch a movie! We’ll be viewing a new film titled Voyagers. “With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust, and an insatiable hunger for power.”
Children’s Arts n’ Crafts: DIY Masquerade Masks – Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.: Stop by the Children’s Department any time after 11 am to make your very own Masquerade mask! You can sit in the library and craft or take home the pieces to craft at home. Available while supplies last.
Monday Morning Book Discussion – Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The Guest List by Lucy Foley
LEGO League – Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m.: LEGO league is an event where children can come be creative and build with LEGO pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Fiber Arts Group – Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.: LittleBits, LEGOS, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
Morning Story Time – Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.: Join us on the patio (as long as the weather allows) for morning story time! We are still working through the alphabet and we’ll be looking at the letter “E” this week.
Teen Thursday: Spooktacular Pumpkins – Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens y=to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be decorating some pumpkins with a variety of neat decorations and techniques!
Adult Arts n’ Crafts: Leaf Clay Dishes – Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.: Join us for a fun fall crafter-noon at the library as we create unique leaf shaped dishes with air dry clay! We’ll shape the dish and add details, the clay will need to dry for 24-36 hours; you have the option to take your dish, paint and some gloss sealer home to complete or you can return to the library the next day to complete! Keep keys, rings and other knick-knacks in this sweet and simple autumn craft.
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.: LittleBits, LEGOS, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
