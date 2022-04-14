LEGO League — April 18, 3:30 p.m.: LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together! — April 18, 5 p.m.: Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time (Toddler, Preschool and Babies) — April 19, 10 a.m.: Children’s Storytime is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “W”!
Gamer Tuesday — April 19, 3 p.m.: Teens! Join us for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a Playstation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Miss Piggle-Wiggle Special Story Time! — April 20, 3 p.m.: The children in Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle’s neighborhood have developed some very bad habits. Their parents don’t know what to do! Can Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle save the day with the help of her husband’s magic pirate chest? Come to the sitting nook in the Children’s room to hear the story!
Preparing for Your Child’s Special Education Case Conference
- — April 21, 6 p.m.: Case conferences can be confusing and stressful for parents. This session helps parents identify issues of concern, organize documents, prepare information, and communicate effectively during the case conference. This class will help parents become their child’s best advocate and build positive relationships with school personnel. This training is being presented by Cathy Boswell and Donna Roberts, INSOURCE Special Education Liaisons. For more information, contact them at 800-332-4433 or insource@insource.org.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
