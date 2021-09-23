Teen Thursday: DIY Bookmarks – Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.: Let’s hang out and craft. Teens are invited to spend some time at the library after school to craft, snack, and hang out with friends.
Adult Arts n’ Crafts: Banned Books Jewelry – Sept. 24, 3 p.m.: Throughout history, many books in schools and libraries around the country have become cases for contention surrounding controversial topics in a variety of iconic pieces of literature. The last week in September is reserved to celebrate these books with the intention of bringing awareness and support. There will be a choice for what you can make between, earrings, a necklace, bracelet, or even a keychain. Join us for a fun “crafter-noon” at the library.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in September, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.
Fiber Arts Group – Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.: We Invite Teens to come get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
Morning Storytime: The Letter “D” – Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.: We’re working through the alphabet for storytime! Last week we centered on the letter “C”. This time we’ll be looking at things that start with the letter “D”!
Teen Thursday: Movie Night! – Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.: Let’s hang out and watch a movie! We’ll be viewing a new film titled Voyagers. “With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust, and an insatiable hunger for power.”
Children’s Arts n’ Crafts: DIY Masquerade Masks – Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.: Stop by the Children’s Department any time after 11 am to make your very own Masquerade mask! You can sit in the library and craft or take home the pieces to craft at home. Available while supplies last.
