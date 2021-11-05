LEGO League: Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. (Grades K-5) - Kids are invited to come to be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace: Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m. - Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor, Barb Hickner will be in the library to answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Nov. 15, 6 p.m. - Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Gamer Tuesday: Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m. - We invite teens to come to get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to play and challenge each other.
Morning Story Time: Nov. 17, 10 a.m. (Preschool, toddler and babies) - We’ve been working through the alphabet for morning storytime; we have made it from “A” to “I” with a few fun themed story times in between. For this week’s story time we’ll be taking a break from the Alphabet to look at some Thanksgiving stories!
Genealogy 101 - DNA for Dog Lovers: Nov. 17, 6 p.m. - Do you love genetic genealogy? Are you curious about your pooch’s antecedents for training purposes or for a rescue pup? Learn about the science behind both human and dog DNA testing, ethnicity and breed estimates, pedigree analysis and health markers. Learn to apply what you know about genetic genealogy to find your dog’s littermates, and close relatives. Using examples from dog and human DNA, get a better understanding of your dog, and your own genetic genealogy results with this introduction to genetic genealogy.
Teen Thursday - Veg out with Board Games: Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m. - Let’s hang out and craft! Teens are invited to spend some time at the library after school to craft, snack, and hang out with friends!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in November, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.