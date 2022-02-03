LEGO League: LEGO League, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.

Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.

Children’s Story Time: Children’s Storytime, for toddlers, preschool-age children and babies, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. At 10 a.m. Feb. 8, we’ll be looking at the letter “O.”

Where Does Your Money Go? Part 1: Does your money run out before the end of the month? Is it difficult to pay your bills on time? Do you wish you had more money? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then the “Where Does Your Money Go?” program is for you! Part 1 session will be 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Part 2 session is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Both will take place at the library. There is no charge and no registration required; just show up to Session 1. People will learn to: Recognize where your money goes; stop spending “leaks” to save money for what you really want; and develop a spending-savings plan. Contact Sarah Kramer at kramers7@purdue.edu for more information.

Teen Thursday: We invite teens to come hang out at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.

STEM Club: STEM Club invites kids grades kindergarten through fifth to use their imagination and creativity at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 to make unique creations out of cardboard, LittleBits, LEGOs, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?

Couples Painting Class with artist Stacy Bogan: Looking for a night out with your Valentine? Join the Monticello-Union Township Public Library at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 for a night of artsy fun! Couples are invited to paint together to create a cooperative masterpiece! Artist Stacy Bogan will provide step-by-step instruction on painting a special Valentine’s picture. Tickets cost $5 which covers paint materials and artist instruction. Visit the library’s circulation desk to purchase tickets and register for the event. For more information, contact the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.

