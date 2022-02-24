LEGO League: LEGO League, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time (Toddler, Preschool and Babies): Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. March 1 is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for story time with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “R”!
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3:30 p.m. March 1 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Creative Writing Club: The library is offering a new program at 6 p.m. March 1 for patrons with a passion or interest in creative writing. Join us in a collaborative workspace where members can write, share ideas, and provide feedback for each other’s work! Open to all skill levels!
American Red Cross Blood Drive: Would you like to donate blood? The library is hosting a local blood drive for the community, from 1-7 p.m. March 2, in the Program Room. To schedule your appointment visit: RedCrossBlood.org and enter: montutpl or call 800-733-2767.
Teen Thursday: We invite teens to come hang out at the library at 3 p.m. March 3 with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Well-Read Book Club: Join us at 10:30 a.m. March 4 for a lively discussion on a diverse collection of books. Copies of the monthly selection will be available for check-out at the circulation desk. Pick-up a brochure containing the book selection for each month! This month’s selection is “Waiting For Tom Hanks” by Kerry Winfrey.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.