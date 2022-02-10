Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: Children’s Story Time, set for 10 a.m. Feb. 15, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children (toddlers, preschool and babies). We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “P”!
Gamer Tuesday: Teens may join us at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a Playstation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
In the Jungle Party: Swing over to the library at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 16 when school gets out to trade your winter blues in for Jungle Fever! We will have games, crafts and treats. Share with all the lions, tigers, monkeys and of course friends in your world!
Teen Thursday: We invite teens to hang out at the library at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Couples Painting Class: Looking for a night out with your Valentine? Join the Monticello-Union Township Public Library at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 for a night of artsy fun! Couples are invited to paint together to create a cooperative masterpiece! Artist Stacy Bogan will provide step-by-step instruction on painting a special Valentine’s picture. Tickets cost $5 which covers paint materials and artist instruction. Visit the library’s circulation desk to purchase your tickets and register for the event. Perfect for beginners!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.