Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. April 11 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Storytime (Toddler, Preschool and Babies): Children’s Storytime at 10 a.m. April 12 is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for story time with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “V”!
Gamer Tuesday: Join us at 3:30 p.m. April 12 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a Playstation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Where Does Your Money Go? Part 1: Does your money run out before the end of the month? Is it difficult to pay your bills on time? Do you wish you had more money? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then the “Where Does Your Money Go?” program at 6 p.m. April 6 is for you! People will learn to recognize where their money goes; how to stop spending “leaks” to save money for what you really want; and develop a spending-savings plan. Contact Sarah Kramer at kramers7@purdue.edu for more info.
Creative Writing Club: The library will offer a new program at 6 p.m. April 12 for patrons with a passion or interest in creative writing. Join us in a collaborative workspace where members can write, share ideas, and provide feedback for each other’s work! Open to all skill levels!
Kenny Fresh Presents “Second Wind”: Join us at 6 p.m. April 13 for a virtual poetry reading by Kenny Fresh over Zoom. Kenny Fresh utilizes the power of words to refresh perspectives about navigating our individual journeys with collective hope.
Teen LEGO Challenge: Free-build with LEGOs at 3 p.m. April 13. Teens welcome to stretch their imagination and create masterpieces with LEGO pieces!
Where Does Your Money Go? Part 2: The second part of the program will be 6 p.m. April 14. Contact Sarah Kramer at kramers7@purdue.edu for more info.
Library Closed: The library is closed April 15 in observance of Good Friday.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.