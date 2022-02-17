Library Closed for Presidents Day: The library is closed Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day. Our digital collection is still open! Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home. Learn a new language, create a recipe, or explore a country! www.monticello.lib.in.us
Children’s Story Time: Children’s Story Time, at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for story time with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “Q”!
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Where Does Your Money Go? Part 2: Feb. 22 — 6 p.m. — Does your money run out before the end of the month? Is it difficult to pay your bills on time? Do you wish you had more money? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then the “Where Does Your Money Go?” program is for you! It will be 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the library. It’s free and no registration is required. People will learn to recognize where your money goes, stop spending “leaks” to save money for what you really want, and develop a spending-savings plan Contact Sarah Kramer at kramers7@purdue.edu for more info.
Teen Thursday: We invite teens at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.