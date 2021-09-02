Library closed – Sept. 6, all day: The library is closed in observance of Labor Day. Our digital collection is still open! Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home.
S.T.E.M. Club in the Program Room – Sept. 7, 3 p.m.: LittleBits, Legos, cardboard, and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
Morning Storytime: The Letter “A” – Sept. 8, 10 a.m.: We’ll be working through the alphabet for morning storytime starting with the letter A! We will be out on the patio as long as the weather allows.
Cooking with Amanda: Let’s Snack! – Sept. 8, 2:45 p.m.: Teens are invited to learn some new, exciting, and unique recipes from our Teen Librarian, Amanda! Today she’ll be showing teens how to make a shareable snack board.
Teen Thursday Movie Night: World Trade Center – Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m.: Tonight we’ll be taking time to learn about the terror attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, in remembrance and observance of the attack’s 20th anniversary.
Special Showing (Adult Program): 9/11 Fifteen Years Later (2016) – Sept. 10, 1 p.m.: Join us in the Program Room for a viewing of an award-winning documentary about the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. “On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, brothers Jules and Gedeon Naudet were working on a documentary about a rookie New York firefighter. Hearing a roar in the sky, Jules turned his camera upward — just in time to film the first plane crashing into the World Trade Center. In a fateful instant, Jules and Gedeon became eyewitness to the most shocking and defining moment of our time.”
Beginning quilting for Kids (Grade 3 and up) – Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m.: Miss Marie will be showing a small group of kids the ins and outs of quilting! This class will be limited to a small group and registration is required. If you are interested in joining us please contact the Children’s Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3312
S.T.E.M. Club in the Program Room – Sept. 11, 10 a.m.: LittleBits, Legos, cardboard, and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
Roz Puppets Presents: George and The Dragon – Sept. 11, 2 p.m. at the North Window: We are happy to invite back The Roz Puppets for another amazing story, this time we have a new and fun retelling of an old tale. The story of George and the Dragon is one that dates back as far as the 12th century. The legend was popularized in the 13th century and become a favorite literary subject in the late Middle Ages and Renaissance. You can expect a classic tale of a brave hero with a modern twist that everyone in the family can enjoy! Tickets can be picked up from the children’s circulation desk any time after Aug.11- while supplies last!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
