Teen Thursday: We invite teens at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us for conversation and company at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: Children’s Storytime, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 25, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for story time with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “M”!
Gamer Tuesday: Join us at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 for Gamer Tuesday in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
My Own Houseplant: Do you know how important houseplants are? Come find out at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and take home your own baby houseplant! Tom Herman will be here to give us the 411 on all things houseplants! Come right after school for a fun time. Geared for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Teen Thursday: We invite teens at 3 p.m. Jan. 27 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Get Started with Kanopy: Stop by the library at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 to learn how to get onto and use the library’s new streaming service — Kanopy! We’ll be answering any questions you may have about the service and showing you how to navigate and use the platform!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice.
For a listing of upcoming events in January, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.