LEGO League - April 4, 3:30 p.m.: LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together - April 4, 5 p.m.: Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time (Toddler, preschool and babies) - April 5, 10 a.m.: Children’s Storytime is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “U”!
STEM Club - April 5, 3 p.m. - STEM Club invites kids grades K-5 to come and use their imagination and creativity to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Kids Pop-up Craft Day - April 6, All Day: We will have lots of leftover crafts and fun bits and pieces out for you to make your own art! What will you make? A bling bling castle? A bookmark? A card for your Nana? Maybe you will make a bracelet or a necklace! Whatever you decide to make, we are sure it will be fab!
Teen Program: What is Gratitude? - April 6, 3 p.m.: What is gratitude? Join Us as we talk about what it means to be grateful and learn to use a gratitude journal. This program is for teens sixth grade and up.
STEM Club - April 9, 10 a.m.: STEM Club invites kids grades K-5 to come and use their imagination and creativity to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.