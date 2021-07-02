Monday Morning Book Discussion – July 12, 10 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: "The Night Tiger," by Yangsze Choo
LEGO League – July 12, 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a bi-weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display until the next meeting and then the fun begins again!
POP Club – July 13, 5 p.m.: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for free POP bucks — $2 to spend at the market each time they visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Virtual and In-Person Trivia: "The Witcher," July 13, 6 p.m.: How much do you know about "The Witcher" book, game and Netflix series? Join us to test your knowledge of the creatures, characters, books and games. The trivia night is optional on attending virtually or in person. Registration will be required to attend.
Garden Club – July 15, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be dog-friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Cooking with Amanda for All Ages - July 15, 6 p.m.: Join our teen librarian, Amanda, as she shows how to make your own unique charcuterie board! We'll be taking inspiration from the book, "Beautiful Boards," by Maegan Brown. Join us for some foodie fun!
Summer Reading Finale Party on the South Lawn - July 16, 1-3 p.m.: Join us as we wrap up Summer Reading 2021 with a party! We'll have yard games, a slip-n-slide, giant bubbles, popsicles and the best part — ice cream from Skippers!
Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale – July 16, noon to 5 p.m. and July 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale in the program room on July 16-17! Like previous sales, we ask patrons for a free-will donation for any materials they wish to buy. Come fill a bag with books! The library will not be taking book donations at this time. Please check our social media pages for updates to when donations will be taken again.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in July, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.