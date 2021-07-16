LEGO League – July 26, 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a bi-weekly event which children can build from Lego pieces. Their project will be on display until our next meeting and then the fun begins again!
Fiber Arts Group – July 26, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
POP Club – July 27, 5 p.m. at the Monticello Farmers Market: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for free POP bucks - $2 to spend at the market each time you visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Garden Club – July 29, 10 a.m. on the South Lawn: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be Dog-Friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Genealogy 101: Finding Your Roots – July 29, 10 a.m.: Would you like to receive one-on-one help with researching your ancestors? Join us at the library to learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition and the new Family Search website. *Registration is required due to limited seating.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in July, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.