Monday Morning Book Club – 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13: Join us on the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.
LEGO League – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13: Lego League is an event where children can use their imagination and create something amazing with Legos! Their creations will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Fiber Arts Group – 6 p.m. Sept. 13: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14: We invite teens to come get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 for teens on which to challenge each other.
Multicultural Trivia Night – 6 p.m. Sept. 14: Did you know that Monticello is home to people from all over the world, including Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Japan, China, India, the Philippines, Poland, and more? The library will be offering the opportunity to enjoy and share the cultures of Monticello with International themed programs Sept. 13-17. Join us for an evening of fun entertainment with a trivia night. The questions will be centered on countries, places, and cultures. If you would like to participate virtually, visit the library website at www.monticello.lib.in.us and click on the calendar tab.
Morning Storytime: The Letter “B” – 10 a.m. Sept. 15: We’re working through the alphabet for storytime! Last week we centered on the letter “A” so for this morning’s stories we’ll “B” moving forward in the alphabet!
Medicare 101 – 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15: Do you have questions on what Medicare covers, cost, when, where to apply and options? What to do if you are still working? Come attend this free educational presentation with Clifford Havens from LifeSmart Senior Services as they cover all your questions on Medicare.
Teen Thursday: Snacking Around the World – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16: As part of Multicultural Week, we invite teens to take part in a taste test of some international snacks! Bring friends to share the fun with while we travel through the flavors of our world.
Chuseok Celebration – 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17: Chuseok, literally “Autumn eve,” also known as hangawi, is a major harvest festival and a three-day holiday in both North Korea and South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar on the full moon. It is similar to our American Thanksgiving because of all the food, games, and family time. Join us to learn unique traditions, games and try new and exciting treats!
Multicultural Human Library – 6 p.m. Sept. 17: Did you know that Monticello is home to people from all over the world? Join us for a special evening learning about the cultures in our community by participating in our “human library.” We will have special guests who participants can “check out” by listening to them tell their stories. Refreshments will be provided.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
