Garden Club – July 15, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be dog-friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Cooking with Amanda for All Ages — July 15, 6 p.m.: Join our teen librarian, Amanda, as she shows how to make your own unique charcuterie board! We’ll be taking inspiration from the book, “Beautiful Boards,” by Maegan Brown. Join us for some foodie fun!
Summer Reading Finale Party on the South Lawn — July 16, 1-3 p.m.: Join us as we wrap up Summer Reading 2021 with a party! We’ll have yard games, a slip-n-slide, giant bubbles, popsicles and the best part — ice cream from Skippers!
Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale – July 16, noon to 5 p.m. and July 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale in the program room on July 16-17! Like previous sales, we ask patrons for a free-will donation for any materials they wish to buy. Come fill a bag with books! The library will not be taking book donations at this time. Please check our social media pages for updates to when donations will be taken again.
Fiber Arts Group – July 19, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gemini 3: Gus Grissom, John Young, and the Flight of the Unsinkable Molly Brown – July 20, 6 p.m.: In recognition of National Moon Day, Indiana historian and biographer Ray E. Boomhower will examine the March 23, 1965, Gemini 3 mission that saw astronauts Gus Grissom and John Young make the first flight of the then-new Gemini spacecraft, a crucial part of America's quest to land a man on the moon and return him safely to earth. The three-orbit mission had as its main goals testing the spacecraft’s orbit attitude and maneuvering system (a key to any future rendezvous and docking missions) and using the onboard computer to make a controlled reentry.
Boomhower will explore how the Gemini program followed the initial Mercury Project, Grissom's role in the Gemini program, how the new spacecraft was named, and what happened on the mission, which included the first corned-beef sandwich in space.
Boomhower is senior editor at the Indiana Historical Society Press, where he serves as editor of the IHS's quarterly popular history magazine, Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History. He is the author of biographies about such Hoosier notables as Grissom, Ernie Pyle, Benjamin Harrison, Lew Wallace, May Wright Sewall, and John Bartlow Martin.
POP Club – July 21, 5 p.m.: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for FREE POP bucks-$2 to spend at the market each time you visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Garden Club – July 22, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be Dog-Friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in July, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.