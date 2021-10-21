American Red Cross Blood Drive: Oct. 25, 1-7 p.m. — Would you like to donate blood? The library is hosting a local blood drive for the community in the Program Room. To schedule your appointment visit: RedCrossBlood.org and enter: montutpl or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Please be mindful that all patrons and staff are required to wear a mask while inside the Library and Program Room. Social Distancing is recommended.
Fiber Arts Group: Oct. 25, 6 p.m. — Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday: Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. — We invite teens to come to get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
Children’s Halloween Bash and Magic Show: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. — Magician Perry Warren will wow us to begin with a magical show; each attendee to the magic show will be given five bonus punches on their punch card! Additional punches can be earned by playing the games that will be set up in the children’s area and program room! Your finished punch card can be turned in for a chance at our grand prize and best of all — candy.
Morning Storytime: Oct. 20, 10 a.m. — We’ve been working through the alphabet for morning storytime; we have made it from “A” to “F” with a few fun-themed storytimes in between. For this week’s storytime, we’ll be taking a break from the alphabet to get a little spooky! This week’s theme is Halloween!
Read for the Record: Oct. 28, all day — Jumpstart’s Read for the Record is a national campaign to bring young children together with valued grownups in their lives to read the same book, on the same day, in communities all over the world. Celebrate literacy and support Jumpstart in its efforts to promote early childhood education! Please come in at any time during the day and ask to read the book! Each read counts. How many reads do you think you could do locally? This year’s book is Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon by Kat Zhang.
Teen Thursday Halloween Bash: Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m. — We invite teens to come to hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be throwing a Halloween Bash with snacks and games! Stop by after school for some spooky fun and bring friends!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in October, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.