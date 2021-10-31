Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace: Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m. - Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor, Barb Hickner will be in the library to answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment.
S.T.E.M. Club: Nov. 9, 3 p.m. (Grades Kindergarten - Fifth) - LittleBits, Legos, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
Morning Storytime: Nov. 10, 10 a.m. (Preschool, Toddler and Babies) - We’ve been working through the alphabet for morning storytime; we have made it from “A” to “H” with a few fun themed storytimes in between. For this week’s storytime we’ll be looking at things that start with the letter “I”!
Library closed for Veterans Day: Nov. 11
Conscientious Cooking - Spinach Ricotta Dumplings: Nov. 12, 3 p.m. - Join us in the Program Room to learn some healthy recipes that are easy to make and even easier to enjoy! We'll be taking from the book The Thrifty Veggie by Nicola Graimes, which can be checked out from our non-fiction cooking section!
S.T.E.M. Club: Nov. 13, 10 a.m. (Grades K-5) LittleBits, Legos, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create?
