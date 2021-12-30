Holiday Closings: The library will be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Our digital collection is still open! Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home. Learn a new language, create a recipe, and explore a country. www.monticello.lib.in.us
LEGO League: Slated for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3, LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join the library at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
STEM Club: The library invites kids grades K-5 to use their imagination and creativity at 3 p.m. Jan. 4 to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Teen Thursday: The library invite teens at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
STEM Club: The library invites kids grades K-5 to use their imagination and creativity at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, LEGOs, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
For a listing of upcoming events in January, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.