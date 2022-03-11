LEGO League: LEGO League, at 3:30 p.m. March 21, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. March 21 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Spring Break Children’s Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. March 22: Instead of our regular morning Story Time fun, we are doing something a little different at 10 a.m. March 22. Let’s go outside! Spring is on its way and let’s spend some time with nature for a spring egg hunt! Bring your friends!
Everybody Counts! Disability Story Time - March 24, 2 p.m.: Every year, the Monticello-Union Township Public Library, as part of Disability Awareness Month, have different members of the community volunteer to read and do Story Time for kids!
Teen After-School Program: Intro to Snap Circuits - March 25, 3 p.m.: Teens, join us for crafts and fun with friends! Today we’ll be looking at Snap Circuits and learning the basics of assembly and building!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in March, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665