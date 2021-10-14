Take and Make Fall Break Kits: Pickup starting Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. — Keep yourself busy with some fall craft kits from the library!
LEGO League: Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the Program Room — LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Fiber Arts Group: Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the North Window — Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Photo Literacy Class: Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Program Room — Would you like to learn how to take good quality pictures with your phone? Bill Madden will provide a step-by-step on creating great photos using your smartphone. Please bring your smartphone with you.
Morning Storytime: Oct. 20 — 10 a.m. — We’ve been working through the alphabet for morning storytime; we have made it from “A” to “F” with a few fun-themed storytimes in between. For this week’s storytime we’ll be looking at the letter “G!” how many things can you think of that start with the letter “G?”
Wabash Paranormal Research Society Presentation: Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. — Join us as members of the Wabash Paranormal Research Society speak about their experiences with ghosts and other paranormal encounters! This event will be streamed live over our Facebook and YouTube channel if you would prefer to attend virtually.
Doubles Unveiled: Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. — Join us as Dennis Glenn Collins talks about his follow-up paper to his 2011 book Conflict in History, Measuring Symmetry, Thermodynamic Modeling, and Other Work. He will speak about patterns in history reaching as far back as the time of Augustus and Julius Caesar and how the events that took place during their time related and reflect in future historical events related to the Roosevelts and more. “This book should revolutionize the study of history, symmetry, and economic modeling. History is dominated by one pattern, over different scales; symmetry is based on counting the number of pairs of equal distances, and social science extends from Josiah Willard Gibbs’ thermodynamic models.”
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in October, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.