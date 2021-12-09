Teen Thursday — Home-made Christmas Gifts: We invite teens to come hang out at the library at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be making some Christmas gifts for friends and family!
Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the library by buying used & like new books. Sale will be noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the library. An at-will donation will be asked to be made for any materials you’d like to buy.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater — Green, Red and Dead for Christmas: The Monticello-Union Township Public Library is pleased to present, “Green, Red & Dead for Christmas,” an evening of intrigue and murder. The whodunit play is scheduled for a one-night performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will be at the North Window in the library. Prizes will be awarded to the team who solves the murder! See if your team can gather the clues and solve the mystery. Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk at the library for $30 and include dinner, wine, appetizers and the show!
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club: Littlebits, LEGOS, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create? Join the library for S.T.E.M. Saturday Club at 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
Knitting & Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Navigating The Health Insurance Marketplace: Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor, Barb Hickner will be in the library from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 13 to answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment.
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Visit with Santa: Santa Claus is coming to town! Come visit with Santa in the Children’s Room at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and then head to the program room to make your very own Christmas tree ornament!
Teen Thursday — Homemade Christmas Bash: We invite teens to come to hang out at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be making some Christmas gifts for friends and family!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in November, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.