Knitting and Crocheting Together! – May 9, 5 p.m.: Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: (Toddler, Preschool and Babies) — May 10, 10 a.m.: Children’s Storytime is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be having a picnic party!
S.T.E.M. Club — May 10, 3 p.m.: STEM Club invites kids grades Kindergarten – Fifth grade to come and use their imagination and creativity to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Creative Writing Club — May 10, 6 p.m.: Join us in a collaborative workspace where members can write, share ideas, and provide feedback for each other’s work! Open to all skill levels!
S.T.E.M. Club Saturday — May 14, 10 a.m.: STEM Club invites kids grades Kindergarten – Fifth grade to come and use their imagination and creativity to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, legos, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Paint Party with Artist Stacy Bogan
- — May 14, 6 p.m.: Join us for a fun evening of painting with professional artist Stacy Bogan. She will lead participants in painting a unique picture. All materials and supplies will be provided. Please register and pay at the Circulation Desk. Cost to attend: $5
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in May, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.