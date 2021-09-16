Multicultural Human Library canceled – Sept. 17, 6 p.m.: Due to concerns related to our state’s COVID-19 numbers and trends, the library has decided to cancel our Human Library event. We hope next year to be able to hold more events for Multicultural week so our community can learn more about our neighbors.
LEGO League – Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is an event where children can use their imagination and create something amazing with Legos. Their creations will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Fiber Arts Group – Sept. 20, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to come get their game on and compete with friends. We have a Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
Virtual Book Launch – Sept. 21, 6 p.m.: Join us as Judy Prescott Marshall talks about her new book, Still Crazy, with us over Zoom. “Still Crazy is the story of one woman’s journey through pain, betrayal, and forgiveness as she learns to hold onto her faith and, for the first time in her life trust in herself.”
Morning Story time: The Letter “C” – Sept. 22, 10 a.m.: We’re working through the alphabet for story time. Last week we centered on the letter “B.” We hope to “C” you there.
Teen Thursday: DIY Bookmarks – Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.: Let’s hang out and craft. Teens are invited to spend some time at the library after school to craft, snack, and hang out with friends.
Adult Arts n’ Crafts: Banned Books Jewelry – Sept. 24, 3 p.m.: Throughout history, many books in schools and libraries around the country have become cases for contention surrounding controversial topics in a variety of iconic pieces of literature. The last week in September is reserved to celebrate these books with the intention of bringing awareness and support. There will be a choice for what you can make between, earrings, a necklace, bracelet, or even a keychain. Join us for a fun “crafter-noon” at the library.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in September, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.