LEGO League: LEGO League, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: Scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 1 for toddlers, preschool-age children and babies, Children’s Story Time is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “N”!
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Teen Thursday: We invite teens to come hang out at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Adult Arts n’ Crafts Take and Make Valentines Day Box Card Kits
- : Stop by the circulation desk on Feb. 4 (while supplies last) to pick up a Valentines Day Card Kit! There will be three options for designs and video/written instructions will be included. Kits will be available while supplies last.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in February, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665