Teen Thursday: The library invite teens at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
STEM Club: The library invites kids grades K-5 to use their imagination and creativity at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 to make unique creations out of cardboard, Littlebits, LEGOs, etc. We encourage you to bring your little engineer to this fun and educational program! Bring Friends! What will you discover, imagine and create today?
Knitting and Crocheting Together: Join us for conversation and company at 5 p.m. Jan. 10 while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Story Time: Children’s Story Time, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 11, is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children (toddler, preschool & babies)! We’ve been following the alphabet for story time with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “L”!
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3 p.m. Jan. 11 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Teen Thursday: We invite teens to the library at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Adult Take N Make Crafts — DIY pine cone bouquet: Stop by the front desk to pick up your own pine cone bouquet kit! The kit will be available while supplies last and includes paint, pine cones, dowels, and a few extra pieces of foliage! It will be Jan. 14.
Betty White Memorial Celebration: Beloved entertainer Betty White, who passed away Dec. 31, 2021, would have celebrated her 100th birthday! Libraries around the nation will remember her for her life and career. Join us for a memorial celebration at 2 p.m. Jan. 15.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in January, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.