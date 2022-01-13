Library Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and civil rights activist who helped lead marches for the rights of people of color; achieving the right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and other basic civil rights. Eighteen years after his assassination, the United States (with push from Labor Unions) declared the third Monday in January to be MLK Day. In observance, the library will be closed all day Jan. 17.
Children’s Story Time – Winnie the Pooh Party: National Winnie the Pooh Day is observed annually Jan. 18. Author A.A. Milne brought the adorable, honey-loving bear to life in his stories which also featured his son, Christopher Robin. National Winnie the Pooh Day commemorates Milne’s birthday – Jan.18, 1882. Children’s Story Time for toddlers, preschool-age children and babies, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
Gamer Tuesday: Teens, join us at 3 p.m. Jan. 18 for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Teen Thursday: We invite teens at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to come hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice.
For a listing of upcoming events in January, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.