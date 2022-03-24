LEGO League — March 28, 3:30 p.m.: LEGO League is an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Knitting and Crocheting Together! — March 28, 5 p.m.: Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Children’s Storytime: (Toddler, Preschool and Babies) — March 29,10 a.m.: Children’s Storytime is a fun, educational morning activity for parents and young children! We’ve been following the alphabet for storytime with some unique themed days mixed in. This week we’ll be looking at the letter “T”!
Gamer Tuesday — March 29, 3:30 p.m.: Teens! Join us for Gamer Tuesdays in the Program Room to test your gaming skills against your peers! We have a Playstation 4 and a Nintendo Switch that you and your friends can play on the big screen!
Creative Writing Club — March 29, 6 p.m.: The Monticello-Union Township Public Library is happy to offer a new program for patrons with a passion or interest in creative writing. Join us in a collaborative workspace where members can write, share ideas, and provide feedback for each other’s work! Open to all skill levels!
Everybody Counts! Disability Story Time — March 30, 6:30 p.m.: Every year The Monticello-Union Township Public Library, as part of Disability Awareness next month in March we have different members of the community volunteer to read and do story time for kids!
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale — April 1, noon-5 p.m. and April 2 from 9 a.m., 5 p.m.: The Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library are excited to host another book sale! Just in time for spring! Prepare for the warmer weather with a fresh stack of books to read. Come fill a bag and give a free-will donation for the materials you’d like to take home with you!
Well-Read Book Club — April 1,10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Friday of each month for a lively discussion on a diverse collection of books. Copies of the monthly selection will be available for checkout at the circulation desk. Pick-up a brochure containing the book selection for each month! This Month’s Selection: The Personal Librarian By Marie Benedict
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.