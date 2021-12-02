Monday Morning Book Club: Join us on at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: “The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister.
LEGO League: LEGO League, an event where children can come be creative and build with Lego pieces, will be 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6. We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting.
Friends of the Library Open House for Art Morgan: The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will celebrate and recognize Art Morgan, the former library’s board of trustees president, at an open house set for 5-6 p.m. Dec. 6. The library would like to provide our gratitude and appreciation for the time and service Morgan provided the library and the community. Please come show your support at the open house and enjoy the light refreshments provided.
Knitting & Crocheting Together: Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Navigating The Health Insurance Marketplace: Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor Barb Hickner will be in the library to answer questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment. It will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club: Littlebits, LEGOS, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create? Join the library for S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Morning Story Time: We’ve been working through the alphabet for morning story time, which will be 10 a.m. Dec. 8. We have made it from “A” to “K” with a few fun themed story times in between. For this week’s story time we’ll be having a holiday party!
Teen Thursday — Home-made Christmas Gifts: We invite teens to come hang out at the library at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be making some Christmas gifts for friends and family!
Friends of the Library Book Sale: Support the library by buying used & like new books. Sale will be noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the library. An at-will donation will be asked to be made for any materials you’d like to buy.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater — Green, Red and Dead for Christmas: The Monticello-Union Township Public Library is pleased to present, “Green, Red & Dead for Christmas,” an evening of intrigue and murder. The whodunit play is scheduled for a one-night performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will be at the North Window in the library. Prizes will be awarded to the team who solves the murder! See if your team can gather the clues and solve the mystery. Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk at the library for $30 and include dinner, wine, appetizers and the show!
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club: Littlebits, LEGOS, cardboard and more! What will you discover, imagine and create? Join the library for S.T.E.M. Saturday Club at 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
