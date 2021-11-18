Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace: Nov. 22, 5-7 p.m. — Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor Barb Hickner will be in the library to answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace or help with enrollment.
Knitting and Crocheting Together!: Nov. 22, 6 p.m. at the North Window — Join us for conversation and company while we work on fiber arts projects! Knitting needles can be provided if needed.
Gamer Tuesday: Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. — We Invite Teens to come get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
Library closed Nov. 24-26: The library is closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Our digital collection is still open! Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home. www.monticello.lib.in.us.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in November, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.