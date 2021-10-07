Fiber Arts Group – Oct. 11, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to come to get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to play and challenge each other.
Adult Trivia Night: Live Halloween Special – Oct. 12, 6 p.m. — Join us live over Facebook or YouTube (channel: Monticello-Union Township Public Library) to test your knowledge on all things spooky! We will be asking trivia questions and each person who interacts with a correct answer will be put into a raffle for some prizes!
Morning Storytime – Oct. 13, 10 a.m.: Join us on the patio (as long as the weather allows) for morning storytime! We are still working through the alphabet and we’ll be looking at the letter “F” this week.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens: Fancy Caramel Apples – Oct. 13, 2:45 p.m.: Caramel apples are a fall staple and today our teen librarian, Amanda, will be putting a sweet twist on this autumn treat! Teens are invited to hang out, learn a new recipe, and snack with friends!
Medicare 101 – Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Do you have questions on what Medicare covers, cost, when and where to apply, and options? What to do if you are still working? Come attend this free educational presentation on Medicare. Join us as Clifford Havens from LifeSmart Senior Services covers all your questions on Medicare.
Teen Thursday: Bleach Tie Dye Pillow Cases – Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to come to hang out at the library after school and hang out with friends while we snack, talk, craft, etc. This week we’ll be tie-dying some pillowcases with bleach!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in October, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.