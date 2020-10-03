MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will have a special Halloween presentation Ghost Stories.
It will be hosted virtually on YouTube and shared to Facebook at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, with speaker Professor Barney Haney.
Ghost stories haunt and terrify us. And we love it. Uncanny tales reveal the depths of our culture and human nature—things often unspeakable without the ghost. In this presentation, we’ll venture through the scare to examine what ghost stories can tell us about ourselves and our fears, as well as what we value.
Haney teaches English at the University of Indianapolis. Winner of the Chris O’Malley Prize, his fiction has appeared in or is forthcoming from Mid-American Review, Marathon Lit Review, and Barely South Review, among others.
For more information about this event, contact the Adult Services manager at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307, or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.