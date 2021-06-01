The Monticello-Union Township Public Library invites readers of all ages to explore their imagination at this year’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales."
It will be June 1 through July 16. This year’s theme centers around fables, fairy tales, creatures and all things nature! Registration begins June 1.
Children and adults are invited to read six books and complete a reading log to receive a completion prize. Teens will have a game board to complete for a prize. Physical reading logs, once completed, can be turned in for a completion prize and the patron will be given the option to fill out a ticket for a grand prize drawing.
Print copies can be picked up at the library beginning June 1 and a digital reading log will be posted on the library’s website. Make sure to read six books before filling out the digital log as it cannot be saved and edited later.
The library will also feature special themed-related programming for all ages with the following scheduled events:
- Garden Club – 10 a.m. June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24.
- Children's Arts N Crafts" Squid Windosck – 10 a.m. June 5.
- Library Concert at Constitution Plaza: The Moon Cats – 6 p.m. June 5.
- Lego League – 3:30 p.m. June 7, June 12.
- Fiber Arts Group – 6 p.m. June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28.
- S.T.E.M. Club – 3 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m. June 12.
- POP Club Downtown at The Farmers Market – 5 p.m. June 8, June 15, June 22 and June 29.
- The Hobbit Trivia – 6 p.m. June 8.
- Themed Morning Story time – 10 a.m. June 9, June 16, June 23 and June 30.
- Iditarod Tales with Karen Land and Noggin – 3:30 p.m . June 9.
- Cooking with Amanda for all ages – 6 p.m. June 10.
- Painting Class With Stacy Bogan – 6 p.m. June 11.
- Special Screening of Magnificent Beast – 4 p.m. June 16.
- Magician Perry Warren Performance of "Magical Tails" – 3 p.m. June 25.
- Secrets of Cicadas with Andrew Westfall – 3 p.m. June 30.
For a complete list of programs and activities, pick up the summer reading brochures at the circulation desk or visit www.monticello.lib.in.us.