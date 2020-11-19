MONTICELLO — Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases for our community, the Monticello-Union Township Public Library has made the decision to move to curbside and appointment-only services.
This new change will be in effect from Nov. 20 through Thanksgiving week. Curbside and appointment-only services will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3-7 p.m.
The library is closed Nov. 25-27.
For curbside service, patrons can call the library and request up to 10 items to be checked out. Staff will search for your items, then call you back to reserve a pick-up time.
Staff will not accept returns from the vehicle; they will need to be returned to the book drop. If you have holds to pick up, you can use the curbside service to receive them.
Do you need to use a computer, copier, fax or notary? Appointment-only service will be available during the same hours as curbside service. Call the library to schedule a time to come in.
All items being returned to the library will be placed into quarantine for three days and checked in on the fourth day. Due to this quarantine process, your account may not be current.
The library staff encourages the community to visit the website to explore resources and databases available to access from home. On the library’s website, people will find a list of free activities to access from home including, eBooks, educational programs, entertainment, story times, and virtual tours. Ask how you can borrow eBooks, movies, TV series, audiobooks, and music for free using the Libby/Overdrive and Hoopla apps.
People who have questions or concerns may contact the library at 574-583-2665.
Visit the library's Facebook page for information on programming and upcoming events.