Teen Tuesday – March 9 at 3:30 p.m.: After school program for teens to come and enjoy a movie.
Brat Pack Trivia Night – March 9 at 6 p.m.: Join us for a virtual 1980s movie trivia night on the Brat Pack films. This event will meet through Zoom. Please register through the library’s calendar or contact the library.
World Wide Mario Day – March 10, all day: Come anytime when the library are open and pick up a fun craft to make. There will probably be some Mario coloring pages and other things.
Instagram Storytime – March 10 at 10 a.m.: We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instrgram. Our account is mutpl. If you cannot not meet us there, drop us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video. Watch Facebook and Instagram for notices when we can meet in person! WE CANNOT WAIT for that day!
Teen Thursday – March 11 at 3:30 p.m.: After school program for teens to come and create their own watercolor bookmarks.
Adult Arts and Crafts – March 12 at 3 p.m.: Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Come create your own unique clipboard. All materials provided for free. Registration is required due to limited seating.
STEM Club – March 13: Participants will be making binary birthday necklaces/bracelets. We will provide everything you need to write your birthday in binary via beads and then putting them on a necklace. We will also provide a QR with instructions on how to make them. Registration required to pick up kits.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
Scheduling may change due to the pandemic. Contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.