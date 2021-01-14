Winnie the Pooh Birthday Party Live on Instagram, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.: We will be celebrating A.A. Milne's 138th birthday a few days early to kick off our Winter Storytime session. We will be on Instagram Live promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure you talk to us. We will have a special link you can message us on Facebook or Instagram or email do watch at a later time. Our Instagram handle is mutpl.
Kids Make It Take Monday – Diversity Wreath, Jan. 16: You say it's not Monday? We know that it is Saturday and not Monday, but the Library is closed Monday in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Still we wanted to give you something to do on Monday that will also honor his life and his message. This awesome diversity wreath will look great hanging up. January Make It Take It's will need to be picked up on the day of or after.
Library Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Jan. 18: The Library is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr day. Our digital collection is still open! Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore the research databases from home. Learn a new language, create a recipe, and explore a country. www.monticello.lib.in.us
Virtual Storytime on Instagram – Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.: We will be on Instagram Live promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure you talk to us. We will have a special link you can message us on Facebook or Instagram or email do watch at a later time. Our Instagram handle is mutpl.
Take Home Arts and Crafts – Paint Pour, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.: The Adult Arts and Crafts program for January has been changed to a take home craft. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required due to limited supplies. Please register to reserve your spot and a staff member will contact you for pick-up. Craft: Paint Pour
Scheduling my change due to the pandemic. Please contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.